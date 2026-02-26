Sudani-Backed Reconstruction and Development Coalition Urges Swift Election of Iraq’s President

Electoral alliance formed to support PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s second term warns of constitutional steps if deadlock continues

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Reconstruction and Development Coalition, an electoral and parliamentary alliance founded by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Thursday called for the urgent election of Iraq’s president, warning that continued delays violate constitutional timelines and risk prolonging institutional paralysis.

The coalition, established on May 20, 2025, ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, was formed to contest the vote and support Sudani’s bid for a second term as prime minister. It comprises a number of political parties and independent lawmakers.

In a press release published on Thursday, the bloc noted that nearly two months have passed since the election of the Speaker of Parliament and his deputies, while the position of President of the Republic remains vacant. The delay, it said, represents a clear breach of the deadlines stipulated in Iraq’s constitution and has obstructed the completion of key constitutional entitlements.

The coalition urged the Presidency of the Council of Representatives to convene a dedicated session next week to elect the president, to end what it described as a pattern of exceeding constitutional timelines and delaying the resolution of fundamental state matters.

“It is a national responsibility to end the state of paralysis that has negatively affected the performance of state institutions,” the press release read.

The lawmakers also called on Kurdish political forces to finalize their nominee for the presidency ahead of the proposed parliamentary session. Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the presidency has traditionally been held by a Kurdish candidate.

Electing a president is a pivotal step in Iraq’s government formation process. Once chosen, the president formally tasks the largest parliamentary bloc with nominating a prime minister-designate, paving the way for the formation of a fully empowered government in line with election results.

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition stressed the need to move forward with forming a government vested with full executive authority, capable of delivering services to citizens, safeguarding national interests, and consolidating political and institutional stability.

The broader political landscape has also been shaped by developments within the Shiite Coordination Framework, which has nominated former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership.

His nomination has reportedly faced opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has signaled rejection of Maliki’s return to office. Despite that, Maliki has insisted on remaining a candidate, adding another layer of complexity to Iraq’s already intricate government formation process.

The coalition warned that the continuation of a caretaker government with limited powers causes direct harm to citizens and undermines the functioning of state institutions. Should the political impasse persist, the coalition said it would resort to all available constitutional mechanisms and procedures to end the stalemate and preserve the proper constitutional course.

Iraq has repeatedly faced protracted negotiations over top state positions following elections, reflecting entrenched political fragmentation and rivalry among competing blocs. The current delay adds to mounting pressure on political forces to reach a consensus and restore full constitutional governance.