Orbán Issues Open Letter to Zelenskyy, Demands Reopening of Druzhba Pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Accuses Ukraine of Undermining Hungary’s Energy Security

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday published an open letter addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing Kyiv of pursuing policies detrimental to Hungary’s national interests and calling for the immediate reopening of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline.

In the letter, dated Feb. 26 from Budapest, Orbán criticized Zelenskyy for what he described as four years of attempts to pressure Hungary into supporting Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. He stated that the Hungarian government and people have consistently maintained a sovereign position rejecting involvement in the conflict.

“For four years, you have been working to force Hungary into the war between your country and Russia,” Orbán wrote, adding that Zelenskyy had secured backing from Brussels and the Hungarian opposition in this effort.

Orbán further alleged coordination between Kyiv, European Union institutions, and Hungary’s opposition forces to bring a “pro-Ukraine government” to power in Budapest.

A central focus of the letter was the recent disruption of the Druzhba pipeline, a key energy conduit supplying Russian crude oil to several Central European countries, including Hungary.

Orbán accused Ukraine of blocking the pipeline, describing it as critical to Hungary’s energy supply and to ensuring affordable fuel for Hungarian households.

“Your actions are against Hungary’s interests and endanger the secure and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families,” Orbán wrote, urging Zelenskyy to “immediately reopen the Friendship oil pipeline” and to refrain from further actions affecting Hungary’s energy security.

The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that while Hungarians sympathize with the Ukrainian people, they do not wish to participate in the war, finance military efforts, or bear higher energy costs as a result of the conflict.

“We, the Hungarian people, are not responsible for the situation in which Ukraine finds itself,” Orbán stated, concluding his letter with the phrase: “More respect for Hungary!”

Hungary has repeatedly clashed with Kyiv and other European Union member states over sanctions on Russia, military aid to Ukraine, and energy policy since the start of the war in 2022.

Budapest has sought to maintain energy ties with Moscow, arguing that diversification efforts cannot immediately replace Russian supplies without severe economic consequences.

The latest exchange underscores ongoing tensions between Hungary and Ukraine, particularly as the war continues to reshape political and energy dynamics across Europe.