UK Withdraws Diplomatic Staff from Iran Over Security Concerns Amid Regional Tensions

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Foreign Office announced Friday the temporary withdrawal of its diplomatic staff from Iran, citing the security situation amid concerns over a potential U.S. strike on the country.

In a statement published on its website, the British Foreign Office said, “Due to the security situation, our diplomatic staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely.”

The ministry had previously announced in mid-January the temporary closure of its embassy in Tehran.

The move comes as several countries have issued travel advisories urging their citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions linked to ongoing nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

China has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave as soon as possible due to security concerns, according to a Reuters report citing China’s state news agency Xinhua. The advisory was issued against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, which diplomats hope can be eased through continued negotiations to prevent military escalation.

Similarly, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on all Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that evacuation opportunities could soon become unavailable.

“Everyone who is still in Iran must leave immediately, and under no circumstances should anyone plan to travel to that country,” Tusk said at a press conference. He added that “the possibility of heated conflict is very real, and in a few, a dozen or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be an option.”

The security developments unfold as Iran faces mounting economic pressures at home. Official reports indicate that the country’s inflation rate reached record levels in February.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, overall inflation for the second month of winter 2026 rose to 62.2% compared with the same period last year, while annual inflation over the previous 12 months reached 46.3%. Monthly inflation increased by 8.4% from the preceding month.

In contrast, the Statistical Center of Iran estimated general inflation at 68.1% and reported a 110% surge in food prices. The same agency had previously recorded general inflation at 60% and food inflation at 90%, indicating a rapid acceleration in living costs.

The spike in inflation has coincided with a sharp devaluation of the national currency, the Toman, which approached 166,000 to the U.S. dollar, marking the lowest level in the country’s history and significantly eroding purchasing power.

Economic analysts attributed the inflationary surge to a combination of factors, including ongoing U.S. and international sanctions, political tensions, fears of potential armed conflict, declining domestic production, and internal economic mismanagement.

Reports from both the Central Bank and the Statistical Center highlighted price increases across multiple sectors, including housing, transportation, healthcare items, energy, and other essential goods. Observers warned that continued inflationary pressure could widen the poverty gap and create long-term challenges for domestic stability.

The convergence of diplomatic withdrawals, travel advisories, and economic strain underscores a period of acute uncertainty, as Iran navigates simultaneous external tensions and internal financial challenges.