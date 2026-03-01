U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Issues Nationwide Security Alert, Suspends Consular Services

Airspace Closed, Staff Directed to Shelter as Missile Threats and Anti-U.S. Protests Continue

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday issued a nationwide security alert urging American citizens in Iraq to exercise heightened caution, shelter in place when necessary, and avoid large gatherings amid ongoing missile and drone threats and anti-U.S. demonstrations.

In a statement dated March 1, 2026, the U.S. Mission in Iraq said reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace continue, while active threats to U.S. interests — including restaurants, businesses, and individuals — are being closely monitored.

The embassy described the security environment as “complex” and subject to rapid change.

Ongoing demonstrations against the United States were reported on the south bank of Baghdad’s July 14 Bridge, with additional calls circulating for protests across the country.

The embassy warned that demonstrations could turn violent and advised U.S. citizens to remain alert, avoid crowds, and maintain a low profile.

All mission personnel capable of working remotely have been directed to do so until further notice. Consular operations, including routine American Citizen Services, are currently suspended.

Despite the restrictions, both the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the U.S. Consulate General Erbil remain open, limiting movements to critical functions.

The U.S. Department of State continues to maintain a Level 4 Travel Advisory — “Do Not Travel” — for Iraq, advising Americans not to enter the country for any reason.

Those currently in Iraq are encouraged to review their personal security plans and evaluate options to shelter in place or depart once conditions permit, without relying on U.S. government evacuation assistance.

Iraqi airspace remains closed, though authorities may reopen or close it again at short notice. The embassy advised travelers to contact airlines directly for updated flight information.

The alert also encouraged Americans to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates, maintain adequate supplies of food, water, and medication, keep communication devices charged, and monitor local media for developments.

Citizens were further advised to avoid areas frequented by foreigners and remain vigilant for unusual activity.

The advisory comes amid heightened regional tensions following Iranian retaliatory strikes across Iraq and the Gulf, raising concerns about further escalation and potential spillover into Iraqi territory.

In Baghdad, anger over the killing of Ali Khamenei has translated into sustained street protests, with hundreds gathering near the fortified Green Zone and along the south bank of the July 14 Bridge, where the U.S. Embassy is located. Demonstrators have chanted anti-American slogans and attempted to push toward heavily secured areas, underscoring the volatile mood in the capital.

The unrest highlights Iraq’s fragile position as tensions between Washington and Tehran play out on its territory, raising fears that further escalation could ignite wider instability inside the country.