Iran-Backed Iraqi Militia Says Four Fighters Killed in US-Israeli Airstrike as Protests Erupt Across Iraq

Asaib Ahl al-Haq announced four members were killed in a US-Israel airstrike in Diyala during Operation “Waad Sadiq 4” The deaths come amid nationwide protests in Iraq following the confirmed killing of Ali Khamenei and heightened security alerts from the US Embassy.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Four members of Asaib Ahl al-Haq were killed in Iraq’s Diyala province during what the group described as a joint US-Israel airstrike, marking a new flashpoint amid rapidly escalating regional tensions.

On Sunday, Asaib Ahl al-Haq said in a statement that four of its members lost their lives while carrying out their duties as part of Operation “Waad-Sadiq 4” in Diyala province. The group stated that the strike was conducted by US and Israeli forces.

According to the statement, the names of the four killed are: Mohammed Mushtaq Abbas al-Moussawi, Bashar Adnan Qasim Mohammed al-Moussawi, Murad Abdulkarim Hayawi al-Auqayli, and Haider Khalid Adnan al-Rahimi.

The Popular Mobilization Forces also issued a separate statement offering condolences over the deaths of the four members and stressed that they were targeted while “performing their sacred duty.”

The development comes as tensions between Iraqi armed groups and US forces in the region have entered what was described as a new phase, following political developments over recent days and the killing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The announcement of the four deaths coincided with mounting unrest across Iraq after the official confirmation on early Sunday, of the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in what initial reports described as a joint US-Israel strike.

Following the confirmation, supporters of armed groups began demonstrations in several Iraqi cities. In Baghdad, security forces used tear gas and live fire to disperse protesters gathering near the fortified Green Zone.

Dilan Barzan, Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Baghdad, reported that since the previous night, supporters of the Islamic Resistance Front — particularly Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Iraqi Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, and other groups — had coordinated protests. Demonstrators were attempting to enter the Green Zone and reach the vicinity of the US Embassy.

According to information from the correspondent, Baghdad’s security situation was described as “very bad,” with security forces deploying tear gas to prevent protesters from advancing. One protester was wounded, though it remains unclear whether the injury resulted from live ammunition or tear gas canisters. Reports also indicated that security forces fired shots at dawn to disperse the crowds.

Beyond Baghdad, the city of Nasiriyah and several other areas witnessed the raising of armed group flags and the start of protests.

US Embassy issues nationwide security alert

Amid the unrest, the US Embassy in Baghdad issued a nationwide security alert on Sunday, urging American citizens in Iraq to exercise heightened caution, shelter in place when necessary, and avoid large gatherings due to ongoing missile and drone threats and anti-US demonstrations.

In a statement on Sunday, the US Mission in Iraq said reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace continue, while active threats to US interests — including restaurants, businesses, and individuals — are being closely monitored. The embassy described the security environment as “complex” and subject to rapid change.

Demonstrations against the United States were reported on the south bank of Baghdad’s July 14 Bridge, with additional calls circulating for protests nationwide. The embassy warned that demonstrations could turn violent and advised US citizens to remain alert, avoid crowds, and maintain a low profile.

All mission personnel capable of working remotely have been directed to do so until further notice, and consular operations, including routine American Citizen Services, are currently suspended. Despite the restrictions, both the US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate General Erbil remain open, limiting movements to critical functions.

The US Department of State continues to maintain a Level 4 Travel Advisory — “Do Not Travel” — for Iraq. Those currently in the country are encouraged to review their personal security plans and evaluate options to shelter in place or depart once conditions permit, without relying on US government evacuation assistance.

Iraqi airspace remains closed, though authorities may reopen or close it again at short notice. The embassy advised travelers to contact airlines directly for updated flight information and encouraged enrollment in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), maintaining adequate supplies, keeping communication devices charged, and monitoring local media.

In Baghdad, hundreds gathered near the Green Zone and along the south bank of the July 14 Bridge, where the US Embassy is located, chanting anti-American slogans and attempting to push toward heavily secured areas.

The unrest underscores Iraq’s fragile security environment as tensions between Washington and Tehran unfold on Iraqi territory, raising fears of further instability.