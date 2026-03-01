Iranian Missile Strike Kills Eight in Israel’s Beit Shemesh Amid Escalating Regional Conflict

“In the Beit Shemesh area, MDA EMTs and paramedics have pronounced the deaths of eight,” the emergency service said in a statement.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The death toll from an Iranian missile strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh rose to at least eight people on Sunday, emergency responders said, marking the deadliest single attack inside Israel since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict.

Israel’s national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed that paramedics pronounced eight people dead at the scene following what authorities described as a direct hit on a residential building. At least 28 others were injured in the attack, according to first responders.

“In the Beit Shemesh area, MDA EMTs and paramedics have pronounced the deaths of eight,” the emergency service said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel on Sunday, causing multiple civilian casualties and significant damage in several locations.

The strikes come in response to a joint Israeli–U.S. military operation against Iran that began early Saturday, significantly escalating tensions across the region.

According to reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with dozens of senior military officials and commanders, was killed during the operation.

Since the conflict began, Iran has also launched attacks targeting U.S. military bases in several Gulf countries, as well as locations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, resulting in additional civilian casualties and raising fears of a broader regional war.