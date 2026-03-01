Nechirvan Barzani: We Stand in Solidarity and Share the Grief of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani offered condolences to Iran on the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressing solidarity and urging the international community to restore stability and end conflict in the region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Today, Sunday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, issued a message extending condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran on the passing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Concurrently, he called upon the international community to fulfill their role in preserving regional stability.

President Nechirvan Barzani’s message stated: "We extend our deep condolences to the people, government, and leadership of Iran on the martyrdom of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent religious scholar."

In his message, the President of the Kurdistan Region reaffirmed his solidarity, and that of the Kurdistan Region, with Iran, stating: "We stand in solidarity and share their grief. We pray to God Almighty to rest his soul in His mercy and kindness, and to grant patience and comfort to all."

In another section of the message, Nechirvan Barzani referred to the sensitive situation in the region, emphasizing the importance of "preserving peace and stability, and resolving issues peacefully."

At the conclusion of the message, the President of the Kurdistan Region addressed the international community, declaring: "We call upon the international community to fulfill its duty to halt war and conflict, and to restore stability to the region."