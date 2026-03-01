CENTCOM Confirms Three US Service Members Killed in Operation Epic Fury Amid Iran Conflict

CENTCOM confirmed three US service members were killed and five seriously wounded in Operation Epic Fury. It also said a US strike hit an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette, now sinking in the Gulf of Oman, as tensions escalate following Khamenei’s killing.

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Sunday that three US service members were killed in action and five others seriously wounded as major combat operations continue under Operation Epic Fury.

In a statement published on its official X account on Sunday, CENTCOM said that as of 9:30 am ET on March 1, three US service members had been killed in action and five were seriously wounded. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” the statement read, noting that the situation remains fluid.

CENTCOM added that out of respect for the families, it would withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen service members, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

In a separate post, CENTCOM said an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by US forces at the start of Operation Epic Fury. According to the statement, the vessel is currently sinking in the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier.

“As the President said, members of Iran’s armed forces, IRGC and police ‘must lay down your weapons.’ Abandon ship,” the post stated.

Escalating rhetoric follows US-Israel strike

The developments come amid sharply rising tensions between Washington and Tehran following the US-Israel operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against carrying out further retaliation, stating on social media: “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In Tehran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf paid tribute to Khamenei and vowed accountability for those responsible for his killing.

“I never imagined I would live a day without him among us,” Ghalibaf said, describing Khamenei as “the Imam of the martyrdom revolution, the second great teacher of the new century after the great revolutionary Imam.”

He warned that those responsible “will be held accountable for this crime” and that Iran would act with the full weight of its national resolve.

Iran’s top security official also warned against attempts to destabilize the country following the killing of Khamenei, confirming that a constitutional transition process had formally begun and that an interim leadership council would soon be formed.

The exchange of warnings, combined with confirmed casualties and naval losses, marks one of the most volatile phases in the ongoing confrontation, as both sides signal readiness for further escalation.