'War Was Imposed on Iran,' Iran’s FM Says Following Khamenei Killing

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing it as a “dangerous act” and a “flagrant violation of international law,” amid rapidly escalating regional tensions.

In a televised interview, Araghchi said Iran had not initiated the conflict and accused the United States and Israel of imposing war on the country.

“We have not started the war; it has been imposed on us,” Araghchi stated. “Pressure must be put on the United States and Israel, as they are the ones who initiated it.”

The Iranian foreign minister said he had held consultations with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Oman as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the crisis.

Araghchi stressed that Iran would not remain silent in response to attacks, while rejecting the possibility of regime change in Tehran.

“Changing Iran’s regime is impossible and will never happen,” he said, adding that a new leader would be elected in the coming days following Khamenei’s death.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing Tehran’s stated willingness to pursue diplomacy.

“They have no choice but to agree to a ceasefire. We are always in favor of diplomacy,” Araghchi said. “We are committed to the agreement, but it must be implemented as it stands. They need to explain why they attacked us again.”

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The announcement followed airstrikes launched Saturday by the United States and Israel targeting sites across Iran, which killed several senior Iranian leaders.

Iran responded shortly afterward by launching missile attacks against Israel and several U.S. military bases in the region, further raising fears of a wider regional conflict.