Larijani warns US bases used against Iran will be targeted

Ali Larijani warned that any US military base used against Iran would be targeted, while assuring regional states Tehran does not seek to attack them. His remarks follow joint US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation across the region.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s top national security official has warned that any US military base used against Tehran will become a direct target, while assuring regional countries that Iran does not intend to attack them.

On Sunday, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, published a message addressed to countries in the region on his account on the social media platform X.

In his statement, Larijani wrote: “We do not believe in, nor do we intend, to attack you. However, when the bases located in your countries are used against us, and when the United States relies on these forces to carry out operations in the region, then we will target those bases.”

He added: “Those bases are not counted as the territory of those countries, but rather as American territory.”

Larijani’s remarks came after the launch of joint US-Israel airstrikes against Iran on Saturday morning, Feb. 28, 2026, which resulted in the killing of several senior figures in the country.

In response, Iran swiftly retaliated, launching a number of missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases and facilities in countries across the region.

President Pezeshkian: We will frustrate the enemies’ hopes

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally announced the activation of the “Temporary Leadership Council,” tasked with managing the country’s affairs. He said the council had officially begun carrying out its duties and assumed responsibility for overseeing the current phase.

During a televised interview, Pezeshkian underscored Iran’s firm stance toward its adversaries, stating: “As always, we will frustrate the hopes and ambitions of the enemies and leave them disappointed.”

He further emphasized the country’s strategy in confronting threats, declaring: “By destroying their bases and striking their capabilities, we will cause the enemies to suffer defeat and despair.”

In the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2026, US President Donald Trump announced in a statement the killing of Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The developments follow the start of US-Israel air operations against Iran on February 28, 2026, and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory missile strikes targeting Israel and US military facilities in the region, marking a sharp escalation in tensions.