Trump Announces 48 Iranian Leaders Killed in U.S. Attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed during ongoing U.S.-Israeli bombardments of Iran, describing the military offensive as “very positive” and progressing ahead of schedule.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump praised the operation’s outcome, saying the campaign had achieved significant results since its launch on Saturday.

“Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly,” Trump said.

The U.S. president claimed broader success in the conflict, which he said aims to remove the Islamic Republic’s leadership and dismantle its military capabilities. Iranian authorities have confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following the strikes.

In a separate interview with CNBC, Trump said the operation was advancing faster than expected.

“We're doing our job not just for us but for the world. And everything is ahead of schedule,” he said, adding that “things are evolving in a very positive way right now.”

The interviews were conducted before the U.S. military announced its first casualties since the start of the war. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) later confirmed that three American service members were killed, five seriously wounded, and several others sustained lighter injuries.

CENTCOM also reported that U.S. forces had sunk an Iranian warship while it was docked in the Gulf of Oman.

The conflict marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, with military operations continuing as international reactions and diplomatic responses unfold.