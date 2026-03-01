German Chancellor Urges Iran to Halt Attacks, Warns of ‘Uncertain Future’ After Khamenei’s Death

“The country is now on a path toward an uncertain future,” Merz said, emphasizing that the outcome of the ongoing military campaign remains unclear.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday called on Iran to “immediately stop” what he described as “indiscriminate attacks,” while warning that the country faces an uncertain political future following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking amid escalating regional tensions, Merz said Iran’s clerical rule appeared to be nearing its end after Khamenei was killed in recent U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting Tehran.

He cautioned, however, that the developments could push Iran into instability.

“The country is now on a path toward an uncertain future,” Merz said, emphasizing that the outcome of the ongoing military campaign remains unclear.

The German chancellor confirmed he will travel to Washington on Tuesday for previously scheduled talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, where discussions are expected to focus heavily on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East.

“Ultimately, we don’t know if the plan will succeed,” Merz said, referring to the U.S.-Israeli military operation, noting that Germany — alongside Britain and France — did not participate in the strikes.

Merz also warned that Germany would not tolerate any “antisemitic or anti-American” actions within its territory amid rising international tensions linked to the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed during ongoing U.S.-Israeli bombardments of Iran, describing the military offensive as progressing ahead of schedule.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump called the operation “very positive,” saying it had achieved significant results since launching Saturday.

“Nobody can believe the success we're having — 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly,” Trump said.

Trump said the campaign aims to dismantle Iran’s military capabilities and remove the leadership of the Islamic Republic. Iranian authorities have confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following the strikes.