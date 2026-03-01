Iraqi Foreign Minister Tells Iran War ‘Must Be Stopped’ in Call Following Khamenei's Killing

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Iran’s Abbas Araghchi that war must be halted, offering condolences over Ali Khamenei’s killing and urging de-escalation. He was also briefed on constitutional procedures related to selecting Iran’s next Supreme Leader.

7 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed the urgent need to halt the war during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, as regional tensions intensify following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

On Sunday, Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein conveyed his condolences to Araghchi over the killing of Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s position regarding the current situation and stated that the war must be stopped.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry indicated that Hussein was briefed on upcoming constitutional procedures, particularly those related to the mechanism for selecting the next Supreme Leader in the coming days.

Hussein also underscored the importance of working to reduce tensions and promote regional stability.

The call follows earlier communication between the two ministers amid escalating hostilities.

On Feb. 28, 2026, Araghchi informed Hussein that Tehran’s response would be limited to US military bases in the region, asserting that Iran considers its actions to be within its right to self-defense. He clarified that Iran would target US military sites and not the countries involved, describing the move as a defensive measure.

For his part, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s firm rejection of military escalation, emphasizing that war cannot serve as a solution to crises and that dialogue and de-escalation remain the most effective means of preserving regional security and stability.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of widening confrontation, including the launch of “Operation True Promise 4” by Iran, Israel’s announcement of “Operation Lion’s Roar,” and the United States’ declaration of “Midnight Hammer,” as well as strikes that targeted Popular Mobilization Forces positions in Iraq and new restrictions at border crossings.

The latest call between Baghdad and Tehran reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts as Iraq seeks to contain the fallout of a rapidly expanding regional conflict.