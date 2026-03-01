One Dead, 32 Injured in Kuwait Amid Escalating Iran Retaliation Campaign

Health Ministry spokesperson Abdullah al-Sanad confirmed that all those injured were foreign nationals, adding that the casualties had been recorded since Saturday.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — One person has been killed and 32 others injured in Kuwait since the start of Iran’s retaliation campaign following U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Kuwait’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

“Thirty-two people have been injured, and one death was reported,” al-Sanad said in an official statement, without providing further details about the circumstances of the incident.

The casualties come amid rapidly escalating regional tensions after Israeli media reported that Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel on Sunday, causing civilian casualties and significant damage in multiple locations.

The strikes were carried out in response to a joint Israeli–U.S. military operation against Iran that began early Saturday, marking a major escalation in hostilities across the Middle East.

Since the conflict began, Iran has also targeted U.S. military bases in several Gulf countries, as well as locations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The attacks have resulted in additional civilian casualties and heightened fears of a broader regional war.

Regional governments have increased security measures as concerns grow that the conflict could expand beyond its current fronts.