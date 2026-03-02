Powerful Explosions Target U.S. Military Base in Baghdad

Although the exact weapons used—whether missiles or unmanned aerial vehicles—have not been officially confirmed, social media footage shows a significant plume rising from the scene.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Monday at approximately 1:15 a.m. local time, two powerful explosions shook the area near Baghdad International Airport, according to Dilan Barzan, a correspondent for Kurdistan24 in Baghdad. The blasts reportedly targeted the Victoria military base, which houses U.S. forces, striking the eastern section of the airport.

Although the exact weapons used—whether missiles or unmanned aerial vehicles—have not been officially confirmed, social media footage shows a significant plume rising from the scene. Authorities confirmed that the base’s air defense systems were active and successfully intercepted one of the attacks.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high around the U.S. embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. Over the past two days, Islamic resistance groups have attempted to breach the area, escalating demonstrations into violent clashes. Iraqi security forces have intervened to prevent the protesters’ advance, resulting in injuries among both protesters and security personnel.

Security sources reported that three protesters were arrested for allegedly attacking security forces, with authorities warning that the situation remains unstable and tense.