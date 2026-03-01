Drone Attack Targets Peshmerga Headquarters Near Erbil, Ministry Urges Baghdad to Act

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said the headquarters of the 11th Brigade of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, located near the Degala subdistrict, was struck by an explosive drone attack earlier in the evening.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs announced on Sunday evening that a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) attacked a Peshmerga military headquarters near Erbil, warning that the incident risks further destabilizing the security situation.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said the headquarters of the 11th Brigade of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, located near the Degala subdistrict, was struck by an explosive drone attack earlier in the evening.

The ministry described the assault as a “destructive attack” aimed at complicating the situation and creating greater instability in the region.

The statement called on Iraqi Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to take immediate measures to halt such violations and unlawful acts.

“The continuation of such terrorist acts must not go unanswered,” the ministry said, urging federal authorities to ensure those responsible are identified and held legally accountable.

No immediate information was provided regarding casualties or the extent of material damage resulting from the attack.

The incident comes amid ongoing security concerns involving drone and rocket attacks targeting military and strategic locations across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.