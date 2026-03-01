Trump Expects US Military Operation Against Iran to Last Around Four Weeks

Trump acknowledged the deaths of three US service members and serious injuries to five others during the strikes, saying such losses were “to be expected” in a conflict of this scale.

53 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he anticipates the ongoing military operation against Iran to last approximately four weeks, describing the campaign as a “great deal” for the world, despite the potential for casualties.

Speaking from his Florida resort during a series of media interviews, Trump acknowledged the deaths of three US service members and serious injuries to five others during the strikes, saying such losses were “to be expected” in a conflict of this scale. “We have three, but we expect casualties, but in the end it's going to be a great deal for the world,” he told NBC News.

The operation, which has targeted Iran’s supreme leader and dozens of senior government and military figures, was described by Trump as “ahead of schedule.” He also indicated that Iranian and US officials are in contact, though he offered differing remarks on the details of these discussions.

“We figured it will be four weeks or so,” Trump said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “As strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks — or less.”

Trump referred to the fallen service members as “great people” and expressed condolences while noting the potential for further casualties during the operation.