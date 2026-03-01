France Orders Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle to Eastern Mediterranean Amid Escalating Regional Conflict

France deployed its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Eastern Mediterranean after Iran attacked Gulf states, aiming to protect French interests and ensure stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - France has ordered its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, to cut short its deployment in the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea and head immediately toward the Eastern Mediterranean, marking a significant strategic shift amid intensifying regional tensions.

The move follows an emergency session of the Defense and National Security Council convened by President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Sunday.

The carrier strike group had recently been visiting Malmö, Sweden, as part of “Mission Lafayette 26,” before being redirected to provide what French authorities described as “regional stability and protection of French interests.”

Earlier in the day, Macron stated that France was “neither informed nor involved” in the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes. However, subsequent Iranian retaliatory attacks on Gulf states, including a strike on the Al-Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi, prompted a French military response.

Although France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have officially called for a “negotiated solution,” NATO’s top commander in Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed that the alliance is “adjusting its force posture” to defend against potential ballistic missile threats originating from the region.

The Charles de Gaulle, Europe’s only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, carries Rafale M fighter jets capable of delivering the ASMP air-to-ground nuclear-tipped cruise missile. Its redeployment to the Eastern Mediterranean is seen as serving three core objectives: deterrence against further escalation targeting European assets, preparation for potential non-combatant evacuation operations for French and EU citizens in Lebanon and the UAE, and reinforcement of NATO’s southern flank through expanded radar and air defense coverage.

“France stands alongside its partners affected by the Iranian response,” Macron said. “Our absolute priority is the safety of our citizens and the prevention of a total regional collapse.”

Military observers note that the arrival of a French carrier strike group alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln represents one of the most concentrated Western naval presences in the Middle East since the 1991 Gulf War, underscoring the seriousness of the unfolding crisis.