CENTCOM Reveals Details of 'Operation Epic Fury' Targeting Iranian Military Sites

The operation began at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, following authorization from the President of the United States Donald Trump, with strikes carried out across locations identified as posing what U.S. officials described as imminent threats.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched a large-scale military operation named “Operation Epic Fury,” targeting Iranian military and security infrastructure, according to operational graphics released outlining the mission’s first 24 hours.

The operation began at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, following authorization from the President of the United States Donald Trump, with strikes carried out across locations identified as posing what U.S. officials described as imminent threats.

Operation Overview

According to the released overview, CENTCOM forces are conducting coordinated strikes aimed at dismantling elements of Iran’s security apparatus. The operation is taking place within the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility, with Iran identified as the primary target location.

The stated objective is to weaken command structures and military capabilities considered critical to Iran’s defense and offensive operations.

Targets Identified

Operational materials listed multiple categories of targets struck during the opening phase, including:

- Command and control centers

- Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) joint headquarters

- IRGC Aerospace Forces headquarters

- Integrated air defense systems

- Ballistic missile sites

- Iranian naval vessels and submarines

- Anti-ship missile installations

- Military communication networks

The targeting priorities suggest a focus on degrading Iran’s coordination, missile capabilities, and maritime operations.

U.S. Military Assets Deployed

Graphics detailing the first phase of the operation indicate the deployment of a wide range of U.S. air, naval, and missile defense assets, including:

- B-2 stealth bombers

- F-35, F-22, F-16, and F-18 fighter jets

- A-10 attack aircraft

- EA-18G electronic attack aircraft

- MQ-9 Reaper drones

- RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft

- P-8 maritime patrol aircraft

- Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems

- High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

- Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and guided-missile destroyers

- Airborne early warning and communication relay aircraft

- Aerial refueling tankers and logistics aircraft including C-17 and C-130 transports

The materials also referenced unspecified “special capabilities” not publicly disclosed.

Early Phase Operations

Imagery labeled “unclassified” accompanying the release appeared to show precision strikes against designated targets during the operation’s initial hours, indicating the use of guided munitions.

No official casualty figures or damage assessments were included in the materials, and Iranian authorities have not yet issued a detailed response regarding the reported strikes.