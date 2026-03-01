Iraqi Militia Group Claims Drone Attack on US Bases in Erbil

Saraya Awliya al-Dam claimed responsibility for a drone attack on US bases in Erbil. Erbil’s air defense systems intercepted the drones, preventing casualties or damage, and officials confirmed the security situation remains stable.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saraya Awliya al-Dam, operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, announced on Sunday that it had carried out a drone attack targeting US bases in Erbil.

In a statement, the group said: “In adherence to our religious duty and in retaliation for the blood of the martyr, the leader Ali al-Husseini al-Khamenei, and in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our valiant fighters carried out today, Sunday, 2026/3/1, an attack using a swarm of drones against the American bases in Erbil.”

The claim came hours after residents of Erbil reported hearing a series of explosions on Sunday evening. Authorities later confirmed that the city’s air defense systems intercepted explosive-laden drones targeting sensitive sites on the outskirts of the city.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, multiple drones were destroyed in flight by anti-missile and air defense systems, preventing any damage or casualties.

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the security situation in Erbil remains stable.

Erbil has previously faced attempts by outlawed armed groups to target coalition military bases and foreign consulates with explosive drones, most of which have been thwarted by defense systems deployed in the region.

The latest development comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows a series of military escalations across the Middle East.