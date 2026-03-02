Trump Outlines Four Objectives for US War on Iran Amid Growing Criticism

Speaking at a White House event, Trump described the strikes as the “last, best chance” to confront Iran, which he characterized as a longstanding adversary of the United States.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump on Monday detailed four key objectives behind the ongoing US military campaign against Iran, seeking to address criticism that the war lacked a clear strategic purpose.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump described the strikes as the “last, best chance” to confront Iran, which he characterized as a longstanding adversary of the United States.

“Our objectives are clear,” Trump said, outlining what he described as the administration’s military and security goals.

According to the president, the first objective is to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, followed by efforts to eliminate the country’s naval forces. The third goal, he said, is to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, while the fourth aims to prevent Tehran from arming, funding, or directing militant groups beyond its borders.

Trump has previously justified the military campaign by accusing Iran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program and developing missiles capable of striking the United States. However, Monday’s remarks marked the first time he publicly listed four specific objectives, including curbing Iran’s support for regional armed groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

The United States and Israel began coordinated military operations over the weekend, carrying out strikes on hundreds of targets across Iran. According to US officials, the attacks have focused on missile infrastructure, naval assets, and command-and-control facilities.

The conflict has heightened regional tensions and drawn international concern over the potential for further escalation.