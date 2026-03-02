Mazloum Abdi, Kurdistan Region Leadership Reinforce Cooperation for Stability and Kurdish Rights

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to address ongoing regional challenges and highlighted the shared commitment to protecting Kurdish gains and rights.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), held two separate phone conversations with President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to address ongoing regional challenges and highlighted the shared commitment to protecting Kurdish gains and rights. Both sides emphasized the importance of reinforcing stability and supporting peace efforts across the region.

Abdi stressed that close coordination with the Kurdistan Region leadership is vital to safeguarding national achievements.

These calls underscore the continued solidarity between the SDF and the Kurdistan Region in promoting security, stability, and the protection of the Kurdish people.