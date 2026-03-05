Iran's Revolutionary Guard Claims Strike on Israel's Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport with Hypersonic Missiles

Iran’s IRGC said it targeted Israel’s Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport using suicide drones and hypersonic missiles. The claim follows US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile attacks. Barham Salih warned of escalating regional tensions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it has targeted key sensitive sites inside Israel, including the country’s Defense Ministry and its main international airport, in what it described as a direct response to ongoing hostilities.

In an official statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out strikes against Israel’s Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport. The statement added: “In these attacks, in addition to the use of suicide drones, we also used hypersonic missiles.”

The announcement comes amid an escalating confrontation that began on Saturday morning, Feb. 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, resulting in the killing of several senior figures in the country.

In response, Iran swiftly retaliated by launching a number of missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases and installations in countries across the region.

Amid the widening military escalation, Barham Salih, High Commissioner for Refugee Affairs, expressed deep concern over the growing intensity of tensions and conflicts in the Middle East.

In a post published on the social media platform X, Salih wrote that there is serious concern over the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East and the region. He called for restraint, dialogue, and respect for international humanitarian law.

The developments reflect a rapidly deteriorating security environment, with military actions and counteractions continuing to reshape the regional landscape.