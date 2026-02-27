PM Masrour Barzani Forms Committee to Safeguard Poultry Production and Public Health

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani formed a committee to investigate concerns over imported poultry medication, aiming to protect public health and domestic production.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In response to emerging rumors and controversy regarding the potential import of a specific type of poultry medication into the Kurdistan Region for use in poultry farms, a special committee has been established by the decision of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The committee will commence its duties immediately and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the safety of citizens and protect domestic produce. The Prime Minister emphasized that while the Kurdistan Regional Government fully supports domestic agriculture and production, protecting public safety and economic security remains the government's top priority, and no violations will be tolerated.