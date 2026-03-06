Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches 20th wave of missile strikes against US and Israeli targets

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced the twentieth wave of missile strikes under “True Promise 4,” targeting US and Israeli objectives while vowing retaliation after the destruction of the Iranian warship “Dena.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of the twentieth wave of missile strikes targeting American and Israeli objectives, marking another escalation in the ongoing confrontation following recent US-Israeli military operations against Iran.

The public relations department of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that the twentieth wave of the operation known as “True Promise 4” had begun against American and Israeli targets.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted in memory of those aboard the Iranian warship “Dena,” which the Guard said had been destroyed and sunk by the US Navy.

The statement said the attacks were carried out using a combined and diverse method and on a wide scale, with armed forces targeting American and Israeli bases and specified objectives.

Separately, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued an official statement regarding the targeting of the warship “Dena” by US forces.

According to the statement, the attack occurred at a distance of 2,000 kilometers from the battlefield.

The Iranian army also pledged retaliation for the incident.

Iran’s military said the strike caused the deaths of a number of young students who were participating in a scientific naval training mission and were returning as part of the international peace exercise “Milan 2026.”

The statement described the attack by the US Navy as a “brutal and inhumane” act carried out without prior warning and hundreds of miles away from the combat zone.

Iran’s army said the strike violated all international maritime laws and human rights principles.

The military further stated that the killing of the young students, whom it described as “ambassadors of Iran,” would strengthen the determination of the armed forces to avenge the blood of their comrades.

At the end of the statement, the army said its fighters and allies were determined that, “with God’s help,” American and Israeli enemies would regret the action.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier warned that Washington’s strategy would fail following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during joint US-Israeli strikes.

In a post on X addressing US President Donald Trump, Araghchi wrote: “Plan A for a clean rapid military victory failed, Mr. President. Your Plan B will be even bigger failure.”

He also said the opportunity for a “unique deal” had collapsed after what he described as an “America Last” faction in Washington undermined what he called “significant progress” in negotiations.

Araghchi further criticized US support for Israel, writing that “Israel First always means America Last.”

The remarks followed the launch of a coordinated US-Israeli military campaign on Saturday, which carried out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran.

According to US officials, the operation targeted Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command infrastructure.

During the initial phase of the strikes, several senior Iranian officials were killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, escalating tensions across the Middle East and raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The announcement of the twentieth wave of missile strikes underscores the deepening military confrontation as Iranian forces vow continued retaliation against American and Israeli targets.