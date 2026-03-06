Qatar Sends Fourth Protest Letter to UN Over Iranian Missile Attacks, Invokes Right to Self-Defense

Qatar sent a fourth protest letter to the UN and Security Council accusing Iran of missile and drone attacks on its territory and asserting its right to defend its sovereignty under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Qatar has submitted a fourth letter of protest to the United Nations and the UN Security Council over Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting its territory, accusing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of carrying out destabilizing actions and warning of threats to regional security.

The Qatari government sent the letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and to Michael Waltz, the Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations and President of the UN Security Council.

The letter refers to the latest developments related to Iranian attacks targeting Qatari territory.

It was written by Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In the letter, Qatar stated that “Iran’s attacks constitute a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a direct threat to security and stability, and represent an unacceptable escalation because they threaten the security and stability of the region.”

According to the letter, attacks targeting Qatari territory have continued.

Based on a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Defense, ten drones and two cruise missiles were launched early Wednesday by the Islamic Republic of Iran toward Qatar.

Air defense systems intercepted six drones. Qatar’s air force also shot down two drones and one cruise missile, while the country’s naval forces intercepted the remaining two drones.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward Qatar.

Qatar’s air defense systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck the Al Udeid base without causing any casualties.

The letter also stated that Qatar Energy announced that the Iranian attacks in recent days caused significant material damage affecting the suspension of liquefied gas production and other oil products.

Qatar called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to investigate the attacks and hold Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accountable, describing the actions as subversive.

The letter further stated that under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Qatar considers it its right to defend its sovereignty and national interests.

Qatar’s latest letter underscores growing diplomatic tensions as Doha seeks international action over what it describes as repeated Iranian attacks on its territory.