Iraq s State Administration Coalition Warns Country Must Not Become Battleground for International Conflicts

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The State Administration Coalition warned on Saturday of the dangers posed by escalating regional tensions, stressing that Iraq must not become a battleground for international conflicts or a launching point for attacks against neighboring countries.

In a statement issued following a meeting on Saturday, the coalition said it had discussed the dangerous developments in the region and their potential impact on Iraq’s security and economy.

The alliance said it “strongly rejects Iraq becoming a field for settling international conflicts or a starting point for attacks against neighboring countries.”

The coalition also condemned any attacks that violate Iraq’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of its citizens.

Participants in the meeting reaffirmed their full support for Iraqi state institutions and the country’s armed forces in taking legal measures to protect national borders.

The coalition further called for an immediate halt to the war and a return to dialogue, urging the international community to assume its responsibilities in helping de-escalate the situation.

The statement comes amid growing regional tensions since the outbreak of the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Iran has repeatedly targeted U.S. military bases and facilities in the region using missiles and drones since the conflict began.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that unidentified aircraft carried out airstrikes on bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in Nineveh Governorate.

According to the statement, the strikes occurred at around 6:10 p.m., targeting positions of the 40th Brigade and the 33rd Regiment of the PMF.

The attack killed one PMF member and wounded three others, in addition to causing significant material damage, according to preliminary information.

Authorities said investigations into the incident are ongoing and that further details will be announced later.

The coalition’s statement reflects growing concern among Iraqi political forces that the widening regional conflict could further destabilize Iraq and draw it deeper into the confrontation.