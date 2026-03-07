KRG Prime Minister and Kuwaiti Leader Express Deep Concern Over Widening Regional War

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed regional tensions in a phone call and emphasized the need for cooperation to maintain stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call on Saturday.

According to a statement published on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s website, the two leaders held a telephone conversation on the evening of March 7, 2026, focusing on the general situation in the region.

They discussed the situation in Kuwait, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments related to the ongoing conflicts and rising tensions across the Middle East.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the escalation of attacks, wars and growing tensions in the region.

They also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination to help calm the situation and preserve peace, stability and security in the region.