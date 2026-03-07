Iraq and United Kingdom Call for Intensified International Diplomatic Efforts to Halt Regional War

Iraq and the United Kingdom called for intensified international diplomatic efforts to stop the war, as the Iraqi parliament discussed the potential consequences of the escalating regional conflict.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s national security advisor, and his British counterpart Jonathan Nicholas Powell stressed the need to intensify international diplomatic efforts to stop the ongoing war and prevent further escalation in the region.

According to a statement from Iraq’s National Security Advisory office, the two officials held a phone call on Saturday, to discuss the escalating regional crisis and its impact on stability.

During the conversation, the Iraqi and British officials also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

Both sides agreed on the importance of increasing international diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and halt the war, while emphasizing the need to return to dialogue and negotiations as the foundation for achieving a political solution and restoring regional stability.

Iraqi parliament discusses crisis

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Parliament held a special meeting chaired by Mahmoud al-Mashhadani to discuss the consequences of the ongoing war and the latest developments in the region.

In a statement, the parliament’s media office said the meeting brought together leaders of parliamentary blocs to assess the impact of the strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, as well as the broader regional developments.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the measures taken by the government to confront potential repercussions of the crisis, including efforts to maintain internal stability and enhance the readiness of security forces during the current sensitive period.

The meeting comes as military tensions across the Middle East continue to rise, raising concerns about potential security and economic repercussions for Iraq due to its geographic location and the presence of international interests and military bases in the region.

The tensions escalated after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, killing several senior figures, according to Iranian reports.

Iran later retaliated by launching missiles toward Israel and targeting US military bases across the region, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.