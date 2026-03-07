Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Says Türkiye Does Not Want War with Iran, Urges Diplomatic Solution

Türkiye’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara does not want war with Iran and called for diplomacy to reduce escalating tensions in the region.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Hakan Fidan, Türkiye’s foreign minister, said on Saturday that Türkiye does not want a war with Iran, warning that such a conflict would have negative consequences and no side would emerge as a winner.

Speaking on Saturday, Fidan said Iran is currently going through difficult days and that Türkiye is in continuous contact with countries in the region to help calm the situation.

“Türkiye supports peace across the region and we do not want tensions to escalate further,” he said.

The Turkish foreign minister also stressed his country’s position on protecting economic infrastructure during conflicts.

“Türkiye opposes any attacks targeting the infrastructure and energy resources of countries that are not directly involved in the war,” Fidan said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional economic stability.

He also called for addressing the root causes of long-standing disputes between Iran and Western countries, including the United States.

Fidan urged all parties to turn to diplomacy to reduce tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding further.

“Only diplomacy can protect the region from a larger catastrophe,” he said.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

On Saturday, Donald Trump said American forces destroyed 42 Iranian naval vessels and key military capabilities within three days, stressing that military operations would continue to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Speaking during the Shield of the Americas Summit in Florida, the US president said the strikes had inflicted major damage on Iran’s military infrastructure.

Trump also claimed US forces had neutralized Iran’s air force and destroyed communications networks across the country.

In response, Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, said Tehran has the right to defend itself against what he described as military aggression by the United States and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also accused the United States of striking a desalination plant on Qeshm Island, disrupting water supplies for about 30 villages.