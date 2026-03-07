Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Will "Change the Face of the Middle East," Vows Complete Victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel aims to “change the face of the Middle East,” claiming control of Iran’s airspace and warning Lebanon over Hezbollah.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel is working to “change the face of the Middle East,” vowing that the war will continue until Israel achieves what he described as a complete victory.

In a series of strong remarks on Saturday, the Israeli prime minister warned members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that those who lay down their weapons would not be harmed.

However, he warned that anyone who refuses to surrender would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Netanyahu also said members of the Iranian force who were involved in suppressing protests would remain among Israel’s military targets.

Addressing the Iranian people, he said the “moment of truth” was approaching and suggested that a future reconciliation between Israel and Iran could be possible.

“If you rise up, the day when Israel and Iran return to a brave friendship will not be far away,” he said.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israeli forces have established full control over Iran’s airspace, adding that several senior Iranian commanders had been killed and missile and drone launch platforms destroyed.

He also referenced Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying Israeli operations had targeted senior leadership and military infrastructure.

The Israeli prime minister also issued a warning to the government of Lebanon, urging it to take responsibility for disarming Hezbollah.

Netanyahu said failure to do so could result in severe consequences for Lebanon.

“We will continue this process with all our strength to change the face of the Middle East,” he said, reiterating that Israel will pursue the war until it achieves full victory.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region following a series of military strikes involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that American forces destroyed 42 Iranian naval vessels and key military assets in three days, adding that operations would continue to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to defend itself and has launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli territory and US military bases in the region.