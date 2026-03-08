Dozens of Strikes Reported by Iraqi Islamic Resistance as U.S.-Iran-Israel Conflict Continues

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq reported conducting 24 military operations in one day using drones and missiles, reflecting an intensified operational pace amid the broader U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it carried out 24 separate military operations within a 24-hour period, employing dozens of drones and various types of missiles, according to a statement released Sunday. The statement described the attacks as part of an effort to expand the group’s activities across Iraq and the surrounding region.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which entered its ninth day on Sunday. Israeli and U.S. forces have continued airstrikes on multiple targets inside Iran, while Tehran has reportedly launched retaliatory attacks against Israeli positions and U.S. interests in the Gulf region.

In its statement, the Islamic Resistance emphasized the scale of its operations, noting that they occurred over both day and night periods. The group reported employing dozens of drones alongside a variety of missile systems, though it did not specify the precise types of weapons used or the exact locations of the strikes within Iraq or across the region.

The announcement indicated that the operations were directed against “enemy strongholds,” without providing further identification of specific targets or casualties. The statement framed the actions as coordinated and systematic, reflecting an expansion of the group’s operational tempo compared with prior activity, though no independent verification of the attacks was immediately available.

Regional officials have previously noted that the conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran has increased pressures on allied and proxy forces throughout the Middle East. The Islamic Resistance’s announcement marked one of the most concentrated bursts of reported military activity by an Iraqi-based armed group in recent weeks.

The use of multiple drones in rapid succession, the group said, demonstrates a tactical shift in its approach to combat operations. While the statement did not elaborate on strategic objectives, observers monitoring regional security developments have cited the increased deployment of unmanned aerial systems as a factor that could affect U.S. and allied military positioning in Iraq.

Iranian responses to Israeli and U.S. strikes have included targeting military bases and other strategic assets in the Gulf. While the Islamic Resistance did not explicitly link its operations to specific Iranian counterattacks, its statement framed the activities as part of a broader regional alignment with Iranian interests against U.S. forces and their allies.

No independent confirmation of the results or impact of the Islamic Resistance operations was immediately available from Iraqi authorities or international monitoring sources. The statement did not mention civilian areas or potential collateral damage.

Security analysts tracking the conflict noted that the intensity and frequency of attacks over a single 24-hour period are unusual for armed groups in Iraq, indicating a heightened operational tempo. The statement’s reference to “diverse attacks” suggests a combination of aerial and missile strikes, though details remain limited.

Sunday’s announcement concludes with the Islamic Resistance reiterating its capacity to continue sustained operations across Iraq and the region. It underscores the ongoing involvement of non-state actors in the expanding conflict, highlighting the complexity of military engagements beyond direct state-to-state confrontations.