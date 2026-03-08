President Barzani Attends Funeral of Slain EIA Employee, Pledges Their Sacrifice Won’t Be Forgotten

10 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani, accompanied by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, attended the funeral of Welat Tahir, the Erbil International Airport employee who died following Saturday night's terroristic attacks, in Erbil on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

In a press statement at the funeral, President Barzani declared: “The blood of Martyr Welat and other martyrs will not go to waste,” underscoring the Kurdish leadership’s commitment to honoring those who have died for their cause.

Kurdistan24 will continue to follow developments and provide verified updates as more information emerges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.