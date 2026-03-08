Kurdistan Region PM Visits Hospitalized Security Staff Injured in Erbil International Airport Drone Attack

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited a hospital in Erbil to check on a security staff member injured in the drone attack on Erbil International Airport and called for full medical support for the wounded.

31 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, visited a hospital on Sunday to check on the health condition of those injured in the attack on Erbil International Airport and wished them a speedy recovery.

As part of his continued monitoring of the security and health situation of citizens and security forces in the Kurdistan Region, PM Barzani visited the Hospital on Sunday.

During the visit, the prime minister checked on the health condition of Nazim Mohammed Kanabi, a security employee at Erbil International Airport who was injured while performing his duty during the attack the previous night.

Kanabi was wounded while helping protect the airport, its staff, and travelers during what officials described as an unjustified and destructive assault targeting the airport.

During the visit, PM Barzani spoke directly with medical teams and instructed them to make every possible effort to provide the necessary treatment and ensure the injured staff member receives the best care to recover fully.

He also expressed his hopes for a quick recovery for the wounded.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Barzani strongly condemned the drone attack on the Kurdistan Region and called on the federal government of Iraq and the Iraqi parliament to take action against those responsible.

Speaking during a funeral ceremony for Walat Tahir, who was killed in the same attack targeting Erbil International Airport, Barzani said the continued assaults on the Kurdistan Region are unjustified.

He warned that the Kurdish people would not forget the hostile actions against their region and urged authorities in Baghdad to set clear limits on the groups responsible for such attacks.

Barzani also stressed that the Kurdistan Region has never posed a threat to neighboring countries and called on the international community to help protect the region.