President Masoud Barzani Phones Injured Asayish Member to Check on Health After Erbil Airport Drone Attack

President Masoud Barzani called injured security commander Nazim Mohamed Kanabi to check on his health after the drone attack on Erbil International Airport.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani called the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish member

Nazim Mohamed Kanabi to check on his health after he was wounded in a drone attack targeting Erbil International Airport.

On Sunday evening, President Barzani called Kanabi to inquire about his condition and wished him a swift recovery.

According to reports, Kanabi, was injured the previous evening while carrying out his duties during a drone attack carried out by outlawed groups targeting Erbil International Airport.

During the phone call, Barzani expressed his concern over Kanabi’s health and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery and good health.

The attack on Erbil International Airport killed Welat Tahir, an employee of the airport security, and injured several others.

Following the incident, President Barzani urged the federal government in Iraq to take concrete steps to limit the activities of outlawed armed groups responsible for attacks against the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Region has sought to stay away from regional conflicts but warned that such provocations threaten the region’s stability and security.

He also vowed that those responsible for the attack would be held accountable and that the blood of the victims would not be in vain.