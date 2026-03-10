Death Toll from Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Rises to 486, Health Ministry Says

In a statement, the ministry said the casualties were recorded from the early hours of Monday, March 2, through Monday afternoon, March 9.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon has risen to 486 people killed and 1,313 wounded since the fighting began last week, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the casualties were recorded from the early hours of Monday, March 2, through Monday afternoon, March 9.

“The toll of the Israeli aggression from dawn on Monday, March 2, until Monday afternoon, March 9, has risen to 486 martyrs and 1,313 wounded,” the ministry said.

The ministry had previously reported 394 deaths, indicating a significant rise in casualties as Israeli attacks intensified.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, sharply escalated on March 2 after Hezbollah began launching rockets toward Israel. The group said the attacks were in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which coincided with the first day of joint U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Since then, Israel has expanded its air and ground operations deeper into Lebanese territory, leading to mounting casualties and raising concerns about a broader regional escalation.