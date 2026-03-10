Syrian Army Accuses Hezbollah of Artillery Strikes Near Damascus Outposts

The Syrian Army accused Hezbollah of firing artillery at its positions near Serghaya, warning, “The Syrian Army will not remain silent and will not overlook any aggression committed against its territory.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Syrian Army accused Lebanese Hezbollah of firing artillery shells toward several of its military outposts near the Serghaya area, west of Damascus, in an incident reported on Monday.

According to a statement from the Syrian Army Operations Board, published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the shells were launched from Lebanese territory and landed within Syrian positions.

“Members of Lebanese Hezbollah directed those artillery shells at Syrian army points,” the statement said. The Operations Board also noted that Hezbollah had reportedly increased military movements and deployed additional forces along the borders between Syria and Lebanon.

The Syrian Army said it is closely monitoring the situation and evaluating defensive positions while maintaining communication with the Lebanese Army to discuss “appropriate options,” according to the statement. The statement concluded with a warning: “The Syrian Army will not remain silent and will not overlook any aggression committed against its territory.”

The incident comes amid a broader regional focus on Hezbollah’s presence and activities in Lebanon and Syria. Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara reiterated his government’s support for coordinated measures by neighboring states to counter threats posed by armed groups, including Hezbollah.

During a video conference on March 9, 2026, with leaders from the Middle East and European institutions, Al-Shara affirmed Syria’s backing of Iraq and Lebanon’s “serious and decisive steps to remove threats from their lands” and emphasized standing alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in efforts to disarm Hezbollah, the SANA report noted.

“The current escalation poses an existential threat to the entire region,” Al-Shara said in the video conference, referencing attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure and disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz that have raised global economic concerns, according to the state news agency. He stressed that Syria, situated at the intersection of multiple conflict fronts, faces “serious repercussions” from these developments.

Al-Shara highlighted Syria’s consistent condemnation of violations of Arab sovereignty and ongoing Iranian activities aimed at destabilizing Arab capitals. He said, “Stability in Syria is the cornerstone for the stability of the Levant and the broader region,” according to SANA. The president added that Syrian authorities have bolstered defensive forces along the country’s borders and coordinated with regional states to prevent spillover from neighboring conflicts and to combat cross-border militant groups operating within Syrian territory.

The conference convened leaders including António Luís Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and representatives from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Armenia, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. Al-Shara’s statements underscored Syria’s alignment with these regional actors in addressing threats and maintaining security along national borders.

The Syrian Army’s report indicated that Hezbollah’s artillery attacks coincided with increased movement of forces along the Lebanon-Syria border, which officials said could heighten tensions in the area. The statement emphasized that Syrian authorities are prepared to respond to any further aggression. The military’s alert follows ongoing concerns regarding the activities of Hezbollah within Lebanon and its cross-border operations into Syrian territory.

The escalation reflects a complex regional security environment in which multiple states, armed groups, and transnational actors interact along contested borders. Syria’s government, through both military and diplomatic channels, has publicly articulated support for measures taken by Iraq and Lebanon to neutralize armed threats, maintain territorial integrity, and prevent broader conflict, according to statements issued by the president and the Operations Board.

Syrian officials said that coordination with the Lebanese Army is ongoing, and the military is assessing options to secure positions and respond to potential violations of Syrian territory. Observers noted that the Syrian Army’s statement marked one of the clearest warnings to Hezbollah regarding cross-border actions, highlighting the army’s intent to maintain vigilance and protect strategic positions in western Damascus.

In addition to condemning artillery fire, Al-Shara’s remarks during the video conference emphasized Syria’s broader security strategy, including supporting regional partners, strengthening border defense, and promoting stability amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The president highlighted that proactive measures by neighboring states, such as Iraq and Lebanon, are critical in countering threats and ensuring that military escalations do not spread across the region.

The Syrian Army’s warning and the president’s statements signal continued vigilance against cross-border aggression, with Syrian authorities emphasizing both military preparedness and diplomatic coordination with regional and international actors.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about Hezbollah’s operations along the Lebanon-Syria border and Syria’s commitment to safeguarding its territory. The Syrian Army has stated that it will continue monitoring the situation closely and will not ignore any acts of aggression.