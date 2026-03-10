Saudi Arabia, Jordan Condemn Attack on UAE Consulate in Kurdistan Region

Foreign ministries stress protection of diplomatic missions under international law and express solidarity with the UAE

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Tuesday strongly condemned the targeting of the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that attacks on diplomatic missions violate international law and diplomatic conventions.

In separate statements issued on March 10, the foreign ministries of both countries denounced the incident and voiced solidarity with the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the kingdom “expresses its strongest condemnation” of the targeting of the UAE’s consulate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Riyadh warned that repeated attacks against diplomatic facilities constitute a clear violation of international norms and laws, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949, emphasizing the need to respect the sanctity and protection of diplomatic premises.

“The Kingdom stresses the importance of respecting the inviolability of diplomatic buildings,” the statement said, adding that Saudi Arabia stands in solidarity with the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned the attack “in the strongest terms.”

The ministry underscored the need to uphold international law and diplomatic agreements, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which guarantees the protection of diplomatic missions and their staff.

Jordan further reiterated its “absolute solidarity” with the United Arab Emirates following the incident.

Attacks on diplomatic premises are widely viewed as serious violations of international law, as diplomatic missions are granted special protections to ensure the safety of foreign representatives and the continuation of international relations.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as an “unprovoked terrorist drone attack” targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, saying the incident caused material damage but resulted in no reported injuries.

The ministry stressed that attacks on diplomatic missions constitute a flagrant violation of international norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic personnel.

It also called on the governments of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and take all necessary measures to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable.

According to the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Unit, coalition forces intercepted and shot down three bomb-laden drones over the skies of Erbil at 10:24 p.m. on Monday. Authorities said debris from one of the destroyed drones fell near the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in Erbil, adding that the remnants caused no casualties.