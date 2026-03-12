Erbil Governor Says Air Defenses Intercepted 17 Explosive Drones Targeting Province Overnight

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said air defenses intercepted 17 explosive drones targeting the province overnight, preventing casualties but causing limited material damage.

16 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The governor of Erbil revealed new details about a series of drone attacks targeting the province, saying air defense systems successfully intercepted all drones before they reached their intended targets.

Omed Khoshnaw, governor of Erbil, told Kurdistan24 that the province was targeted by 17 attacks on late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

According to Khoshnaw, all of the attacks were carried out using explosive drones.

He said the region’s air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the drones in the sky before they could reach their targets.

Khoshnaw also expressed relief that the incidents caused no casualties, confirming that the safety of residents had been fully maintained.

However, he noted that falling drone debris and explosions caused some material damage in several locations.

The security incident comes amid a series of aerial attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, particularly the city of Erbil, in recent weeks.

Authorities have repeatedly attributed the attacks to outlaw armed groups operating outside state control.

The interception of such a large number of drones in a single night reflects the growing role of air defense systems in protecting the region from aerial threats.