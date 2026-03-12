Iranian Ambassador Says Iraqi Oil Tankers May Transit Strait of Hormuz if Identity and Ownership Conditions Are Met

Iran said Iraqi oil tankers may pass through the Strait of Hormuz if their identity and destination are declared and they are not owned by US or Israeli companies.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran said it will allow Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz under specific conditions, according to remarks by Tehran’s ambassador to Iraq, as tensions surrounding the vital waterway intensify.

Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, said Iraqi oil tankers would be permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz provided that the ship’s identity and its destination are clearly specified.

He added that the vessels must not belong to US or Israeli companies.

Al-Sadeq said Tehran maintains high-level coordination with Iraqi authorities regarding the issue.

“We allow Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on the condition that the vessel’s identity and its destination are specified and that it does not belong to an American or Israeli company,” the ambassador said.

He also emphasized that Iran has not fully closed the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks come as tensions surrounding the strategic waterway continue to escalate amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, United States, and Israel.

Earlier, Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader, called for keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, saying the country’s forces should use the “lever of blocking” the passage.

“The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used,” Khamenei said in remarks broadcast on Iranian state television.

He also urged action against US military facilities in the region, saying those bases should be shut down as soon as possible.

In a separate incident, three sailors from Thailand remained missing after the Thai-registered bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack damaged the ship’s engine room and caused a fire, according to the vessel’s owner, Precious Shipping.

The Omani Navy rescued 20 of the ship’s 23 crew members while search operations continued for the remaining sailors.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, president of the United States, said reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilizing global oil prices are key objectives for Washington as military operations against Iran continue.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., Trump said restoring secure navigation through the waterway is essential to stabilizing global energy markets.

He added that the United States is determined to achieve victory in the conflict while working to lower oil prices and maintain global energy supply.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, and developments surrounding the passage continue to carry major implications for regional security and global oil markets.