Senior Iranian Officials Join Quds Day Protests Amid Ongoing U.S.-Israeli Strikes

Nationwide demonstrations marking Quds Day were held across Iran on Friday, with senior officials including the chief justice, foreign minister, and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council joining public rallies as hostilities with the United States and Israel continue.

44 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran appeared alongside demonstrators during nationwide protests held Friday to mark Quds Day, with government figures participating in rallies across the country as the United States and Israel continue military strikes against Iran.

Among those attending the demonstrations was Iran’s Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, who joined crowds during the protests while chanting slogans in support of Iran and the Palestinian cause. The events took place as thousands gathered in cities across the country for the annual demonstrations, which traditionally express solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel.

In remarks delivered during the demonstrations, Mohseni-Ejei reaffirmed his support for Palestinians and groups aligned with what Iranian officials describe as the “resistance front.” In a statement delivered during the protest, he said: “Today, I reaffirm my full support for the oppressed people of Palestine and the resistance front. Islamic Iran will remain resilient until the last moment and the suppression of these Pharaoh-like entities.”

Mohseni-Ejei also said Iranian citizens would continue to stand with their government despite ongoing hostilities. “We want to be with our people until the last breath; the people are not afraid of these clashes and noise. Under this rain and missile fire, we will not surrender in any way,” he said.

The demonstrations were held on Quds Day, an annual event observed on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The rallies were first established following the 1979 Islamic Revolution under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and have been held each year since then. The demonstrations are intended to express support for Palestinians and opposition to the government of Israel.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also appeared at the protests and addressed participants as the demonstrations took place while Iran remains engaged in hostilities with the United States and Israel. Speaking during the rallies, Araghchi said the turnout reflected public support for the government and its stance toward the conflict.

“Today, on Quds Day, the U.S. and Israeli attacks on our country continue, yet you see the Iranian people have poured into the streets in floods,” Araghchi said. “This demonstrates that the Iranian people possess a strong will and support their country and the Palestinian people.”

Araghchi also linked recent increases in global oil prices to the ongoing conflict, stating during the demonstrations that the price rises were connected to the attacks carried out against Iran by the United States and Israel, which he said had harmed the Iranian population.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also took part in the demonstrations and addressed the crowd. During his remarks, Larijani referred to U.S. President Donald Trump and said pressure from Washington would not weaken Iranian resolve.

“Trump does not realize how strong the Iranian people are; the more pressure America exerts on them, the stronger their will becomes,” Larijani said during the protests.

He also said that the timing of Israeli military strikes reflected what he described as confusion among Iran’s adversaries. According to Larijani, the attacks illustrated “the enemy’s weakness and confusion.”

The demonstrations took place amid an ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which has expanded across several parts of the Middle East in recent weeks. Iranian officials have repeatedly described the strikes as aggression against the country while emphasizing domestic support for the government’s position.

Public rallies marking Quds Day are organized annually across Iran, with large gatherings typically held in Tehran and other major cities. Participants often carry banners and chant slogans expressing solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel.

The demonstrations this year occurred during an active period of military confrontation between Iran and its adversaries. Iranian leaders used the occasion to reiterate public support for the country’s policies and its position regarding the conflict.

Officials appearing at the protests emphasized unity between the government and the public during their remarks. According to statements delivered during the rallies, they said the turnout illustrated what they described as continued national resolve in the face of external pressure.

The annual Quds Day events have long served as a platform for Iranian officials to address regional issues and reaffirm the country’s support for Palestinian causes. Government figures regularly participate in the demonstrations alongside civilians, and the rallies are broadcast widely across Iranian media.

Friday’s demonstrations followed the traditional structure of previous Quds Day gatherings, with speeches by senior officials, public marches, and chants expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Officials speaking during the rallies framed the protests as an expression of national unity during the ongoing conflict and used the platform to reiterate Iran’s official position toward the United States and Israel.