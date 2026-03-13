Macron Condemns Drone Strike in Erbil, Reaffirms Defensive Military Policy

“The attack on Erbil is in no way acceptable. France’s stance and policy in the Gulf and the Middle East are very clear; it is purely a defensive policy to support our allies, and it provides no justification for any party to attack us,” Macron said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Friday the drone attack on Erbil that resulted in the death of a French soldier, describing the incident as “in no way acceptable” and reaffirming France’s defensive policy in the Middle East. Speaking at a press conference, Macron emphasized that France’s military engagement in the Gulf and the region supports allies and does not justify attacks against French forces.

“The attack on Erbil is in no way acceptable. France’s stance and policy in the Gulf and the Middle East are very clear; it is purely a defensive policy to support our allies, and it provides no justification for any party to attack us,” Macron said. He added that France does not seek to become involved in a broader war against any party in the region.

Macron’s remarks came amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing war in Iran and its broader implications for regional security and international energy markets. The French President noted that increased oil prices resulting from the conflict should not influence sanctions policy toward Russia. Responding to reports of Washington’s efforts to ease some sanctions on Moscow to stabilize global oil markets, Macron stated, “Russia may believe today that the war in Iran provides it with an opportunity and a respite, but Moscow is certainly mistaken in that belief.”

The French leader reiterated that the G7, which convened earlier this week, maintains a unified stance that rising oil prices do not justify lifting or relaxing sanctions imposed on Russia. Macron also indicated that Paris is preparing to announce its twentieth sanctions package against Moscow and warned that France and its allies will continue to target Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which is used to bypass sanctions and export oil.

Officials in Paris emphasized that Macron’s response is intended to reinforce France’s commitment to regional security and alliance obligations, while ensuring that military support in the Middle East remains defensive and not provocative. French diplomatic sources noted that the statements follow consultations with regional partners regarding security and operational protocols for French forces stationed in Iraq.

The attack in Erbil represents a direct challenge to France’s overseas military posture in the Kurdistan Region. French military authorities are reportedly reviewing the circumstances of the drone strike, with an immediate focus on force protection measures and coordination with local security authorities.

Macron’s comments underline the French government’s broader approach to the Middle East: maintaining strategic defense support for allies without escalating military involvement. In his remarks, he reaffirmed that France’s policy does not provide a pretext for aggression against French personnel operating in coalition or support roles.

In addition to addressing the Erbil attack, Macron’s briefing linked regional hostilities to broader international concerns, particularly the ongoing war in Iran and its potential effects on global energy markets. French officials noted that Paris remains committed to upholding sanctions on Russia, stressing that geopolitical events in the Middle East should not alter existing international obligations.

The French President concluded his remarks by emphasizing the continuity of France’s defense and foreign policy. “France’s policy in the Gulf and the Middle East remains purely defensive, focused on support for our allies,” Macron said.

The drone strike in Erbil that killed a French soldier marks the latest in a series of security incidents in the Kurdistan Region involving foreign personnel. French authorities continue to coordinate with regional partners to assess the operational environment and implement measures to prevent further attacks.