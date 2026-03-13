UAE Intercepts 34 Iranian Missiles and Drones, Total Neutralizations Exceed 1,800

The UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defenses intercepted 34 Iranian aerial threats on March 13, including seven missiles and 27 drones, bringing total neutralizations to over 1,800 since the conflict began. Six civilians were killed and 141 injured.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense reported Friday that its air defense systems intercepted 34 new Iranian aerial threats, including seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones, amid ongoing regional hostilities. Officials said this brings the total number of Iranian missiles and drones neutralized since the start of the conflict to more than 1,800.

The ministry released detailed figures indicating that UAE air defenses have intercepted 285 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,567 drones since the onset of Iranian attacks. The statement emphasized the continuous operational readiness of UAE forces to protect the country’s security and sovereignty.

Casualty statistics accompanying the report indicated that the attacks have so far resulted in six fatalities and 141 injuries. The deceased included citizens of the UAE, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, while those wounded represented 28 nationalities, including nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Oman, Palestine, and Sweden.

The latest interceptions follow a pattern of repeated Iranian aerial assaults on the UAE, reflecting a persistent security challenge in the Gulf region. The Ministry of Defense stated that its personnel remain at the highest state of readiness to respond to any threats targeting national infrastructure or population centers.

The report underscores the operational scope of the UAE’s integrated air defense system, which combines radar tracking, surface-to-air missile batteries, and command-and-control networks to detect, track, and destroy incoming threats. Officials noted that the air defense system has maintained consistent effectiveness despite the scale and frequency of Iranian missile and drone operations.

In a broader context, regional military tensions have intensified following ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, including conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The UAE’s public disclosure of interception totals and casualty figures provides additional insight into the operational environment and civilian impact of these engagements.

Military authorities in Abu Dhabi emphasized that all measures undertaken by UAE forces are defensive in nature and designed to protect the population and critical infrastructure. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to neutralizing threats in real time and maintaining a robust national defense posture.

The ministry’s statement concluded by reiterating that the UAE air defense network continues to monitor and respond to all hostile activity targeting the country, maintaining readiness to engage any new missile or drone attack.