Iraqi Foreign Ministry Protests U.S. Military Operations in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Anbar, and Babil

Iraq formally warned the United States against unilateral military actions and emphasized the need for coordination with Baghdad to protect its sovereignty and citizen safety.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday formally protested U.S. military actions on Iraqi territory, warning that recent strikes represent a violation of the country’s sovereignty and pose threats to civil and military institutions, officials said.

Undersecretary Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom met with Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, to discuss the security implications of ongoing regional hostilities, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Bahr al-Uloom conveyed the Iraqi government’s strong condemnation of recent U.S. strikes in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Anbar, and Babil, which killed 14 gunmen and wounded 24 others.

He emphasized that continued military operations endanger the safety of Iraqi citizens and undermine the stability of governmental institutions, including those in the Kurdistan Region.

The undersecretary reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to protecting embassies and diplomatic missions in accordance with the Vienna Convention, and noted that legal measures will be taken against individuals who attack foreign missions, the ministry said.

Bahr al-Uloom also requested that the United States coordinate with Iraqi authorities prior to any operations originating on Iraqi soil, stressing the importance of understanding local cultural and social dynamics to manage crises effectively.

In response, Harris highlighted the U.S. strategic partnership with Iraq, particularly regarding armament and logistical support.

He stressed that “America's war is only with Iran, and the country's policy in the region consists only of limited responses and the defense of its interests,” according to the statement. Harris also called for heightened protection of U.S. diplomatic missions in Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting follows an intensification of U.S. military activity in the region, including precision strikes targeting Iranian military assets and broader operations described by U.S. officials as part of efforts to dismantle Iran’s missile and drone capabilities.

Central Command reported that thirteen U.S. service members have been killed during the current campaign, and six crew members of a KC-135 refueling aircraft died in a crash in western Iraq.

President Donald Trump reiterated on Friday that the United States remains committed to continuing operations until Iran’s offensive military capacities are neutralized, asserting that Iranian air and naval forces have been largely degraded.

The president’s remarks were delivered in an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, highlighting ongoing U.S. military coordination in the Gulf region.

Bahr al-Uloom’s statement underscored Baghdad’s demand for respect of Iraqi sovereignty and for U.S. forces to work in coordination with local authorities to prevent further civilian and institutional harm. The Iraqi government continues to monitor the security situation closely and maintain diplomatic safeguards for foreign missions.