Iraq’s President Nominates Ali al-Zaidi as PM-Designate Following Political Shift

In an official statement, the presidency confirmed that Amedi had tasked Zaidi, “the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc,” with forming Iraq’s next government.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s newly elected president, Nizar Amedi, on Monday formally nominated businessman Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate, after he secured backing from the country’s largest Shiite political bloc.

In an official statement, the presidency confirmed that Amedi had tasked Zaidi, “the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc,” with forming Iraq’s next government.

The nomination came shortly after the Coordination Framework — a coalition of Shiite factions — announced its endorsement of Zaidi. The alliance had initially supported veteran political figure Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership before shifting its position.

The change followed mounting external pressure, including an ultimatum from U.S. President Donald Trump, who in January warned that Washington would halt support for Iraq if Maliki, known for his close relations with Iran, returned to power.

On Monday, the Coordination Framework commended both Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for what it described as a “historic and responsible stance” in withdrawing their candidacies, paving the way for a consensus nominee.

While Zaidi’s nomination now places him on a path toward assuming office, he remains a relatively unknown figure in Iraqi politics. A businessman and banker who also owns a television channel, Zaidi has never previously held a government position, making his rise an unexpected development in the country’s political landscape.

Read More: Ali Al-Zaidi Emerges as Coordination Framework’s Pick for Prime Minister