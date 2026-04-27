U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Iraqi Militant Leader Haydar al-Sa’idi

Al-Sa’idi—also known as Haydar al-Gharawi—serves as the Secretary General of Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), a militia group Washington identified as responsible for attacks on U.S. diplomatic facilities and military personnel.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Department of State has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Haydar Muzhir Ma’lak al-Sa’idi, a senior figure accused of leading an Iran-aligned armed group operating in Iraq.

According to the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service under its Rewards for Justice initiative, al-Sa’idi—also known as Haydar al-Gharawi—serves as the Secretary General of Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), a militia group Washington identified as responsible for attacks on U.S. diplomatic facilities and military personnel.

U.S. officials allege that members of the group have carried out operations targeting American bases and personnel across Iraq, as well as in neighboring countries including Jordan and Syria. These attacks have reportedly resulted in casualties among U.S. service members.

The announcement urges individuals with relevant information to come forward through secure communication channels, including encrypted messaging platforms and a Tor-based tipline. Authorities also indicated that individuals providing credible information may be eligible for financial compensation and possible relocation assistance.

The reward offer underscores ongoing U.S. efforts to counter armed groups in the region and to hold accountable those responsible for attacks on its personnel and interests.