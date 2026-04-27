Benjamin Netanyahu Warns of Hezbollah Threat as Israel Expands Strikes in Lebanon

In a statement, Netanyahu emphasized that “two central threats” remain—122mm rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles—adding that countering them requires both operational and technological measures.

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that rockets and drones operated by Hezbollah continue to pose a serious threat, justifying ongoing military operations in Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Netanyahu emphasized that “two central threats” remain—122mm rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles—adding that countering them requires both operational and technological measures.

The escalation comes as Israel’s military intensified strikes across Lebanon, targeting what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in the eastern Bekaa Valley and southern regions. The Israeli army maintains that, under the terms of the ceasefire, it retains the right to act against any imminent or ongoing threats.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun revealed that Beirut is pursuing direct negotiations with Israel aimed at ending the conflict. He sharply criticized those who had drawn Lebanon into the war, calling their actions “treason”—a remark widely interpreted as directed at Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s leader, Naim Qassem, rejected the prospect of direct talks, describing them as a “sin.” Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Hezbollah’s refusal to engage diplomatically could have “catastrophic consequences” for Lebanon.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway in Washington, where the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors have held two rounds of talks in recent weeks—the first such meetings in decades. The discussions were facilitated by the United States and coincided with a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, initially set for 10 days beginning April 17 and later extended by three weeks following further negotiations.

Despite these efforts, hostilities persist on the ground. Lebanese state media reported Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling, and demolition operations in multiple southern towns.

Hezbollah, for its part, claimed responsibility for several attacks targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, including a strike on an Israeli military bulldozer it said was involved in demolishing homes in the border town of Bint Jbeil.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides maintaining military pressure while diplomatic channels continue to seek a longer-term resolution.