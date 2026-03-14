Jewish School Hit by Explosion in Amsterdam, No Injuries Reported

An explosion damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam early Saturday in what Mayor Femke Halsema called a “deliberate attack against the Jewish community.” No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating amid heightened security at Jewish sites.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An explosion damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam early Saturday, which the city’s mayor described as “a deliberate attack against the Jewish community,” local authorities said, according to a report by Reuters.

The blast occurred in an upscale residential neighborhood on the south side of Amsterdam, causing limited structural damage, Mayor Femke Halsema said in a press release. Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, arrived quickly at the scene. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Mayor Halsema characterized the incident as “a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community,” noting that Jewish residents in Amsterdam have increasingly confronted antisemitism. “This is unacceptable,” she said.

The explosion comes amid heightened security at synagogues and Jewish institutions in the Dutch capital following an overnight arson attack at a synagogue in central Rotterdam on Friday. Authorities in neighboring Belgium reported that an explosion caused a fire at a synagogue in Liege earlier this week, Reuters noted.

Officials and local authorities confirmed that the Amsterdam school blast was contained to the building and did not result in injuries. The rapid response by emergency personnel helped prevent further damage to the surrounding neighborhood.

While authorities have not released details regarding the perpetrators, the mayor’s statement indicated that the attack targeted the Jewish community specifically. The incident has prompted renewed calls for vigilance and strengthened security measures at Jewish sites across the Netherlands.

Concerns about potential attacks on Jewish communities globally have grown in the context of escalating regional tensions following recent U.S. and Israeli operations in Iran and subsequent responses from Tehran, Reuters reported. Dutch law enforcement officials said they are coordinating investigations with local security agencies to identify those responsible and prevent further incidents.

The Amsterdam municipality emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to protect educational and religious institutions, and authorities continue to monitor security developments closely.

Mayor Halsema also encouraged residents to remain alert but not to spread unverified reports, stressing that the investigation is ongoing and details remain limited.

The explosion at the Jewish school on Amsterdam’s south side caused limited damage and resulted in no injuries, authorities confirmed.