U.S. Senator Graham Praises Kharg Island Strikes as Strategic Blow to Iran

“If Iran loses control or the ability to operate its oil infrastructure from Kharg Island, its economy is annihilated. He who controls Kharg Island controls the destiny of this war,” Graham said

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday hailed President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Kharg Island, calling the operation “necessary, bold and highly effective” in undermining Iran’s war capabilities.

Writing on his X account, Graham warned that Iran’s attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz “is done at its own peril” and emphasized the strategic importance of Kharg Island, describing it as “the crown jewel of Iran’s oil and gas economy.”

“Rarely does an enemy provide a single target like Kharg Island that could dramatically alter the outcome of the conflict,” Graham wrote. “If Iran loses control or the ability to operate its oil infrastructure from Kharg Island, its economy is annihilated. He who controls Kharg Island controls the destiny of this war.”

The strike comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following Iran’s attempts to restrict navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump acknowledged the operation on his Truth Social account, describing it as “one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East.”

He asserted that the strikes targeted Iranian military facilities while deliberately sparing petroleum installations.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful air operations in the region,” Trump wrote. “For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

Kharg Island, located off Iran’s southern coast, serves as a central hub for the country’s oil export infrastructure. Iranian media reported Saturday that while more than 15 explosions were heard across the island, its petroleum facilities remained intact.

Fars News Agency cited multiple sources confirming that the island’s oil infrastructure was not damaged during the U.S. strikes.

Trump’s announcement follows escalating U.S.-Iran tensions over maritime security and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments. Analysts say targeting Kharg Island’s military facilities without damaging the oil infrastructure signals a strategic approach aimed at weakening Iran’s defense capabilities while avoiding immediate global energy disruption.