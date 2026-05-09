Barzani, Erdoğan Stress Peace, Stability and Stronger Türkiye-Kurdistan Region Ties During Istanbul Meeting

Kurdistan Region premier says both sides support Iraq's stability, constitutional solutions, and continuation of the PKK peace process

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Saturday that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region during a meeting in Istanbul, while also discussing Iraq’s political process, regional stability, and ongoing peace efforts involving the PKK.

In a statement posted on X following the meeting at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Prime Minister Barzani said he was “pleased” to meet President Erdoğan and noted that both sides stressed the importance of deepening ties between Ankara and the Kurdistan Region.

“We also discussed efforts to form a new federal cabinet,” Barzani wrote. “We both hoped that the new federal cabinet will promote peace and stability in Iraq, serve all communities without discrimination, and resolve issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government based on the Constitution.”

Barzani added that discussions also focused on the peace process and the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), reiterating his support for the process.

“On the peace process and the disarmament of the PKK, I reiterated my support for the process, and we stressed the importance of continuing the efforts to ensure its success and completion,” he wrote.

I am pleased to meet with President @RTErdogan at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul. We emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region.



We also discussed efforts to form a new federal cabinet. We both hoped that the new federal… pic.twitter.com/SW95IhIfnF — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) May 9, 2026

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting took place as part of Barzani’s official visit to Türkiye and included senior Turkish officials, among them the foreign, defense, and energy ministers, as well as the head of Türkiye’s intelligence agency.

The statement said both leaders underlined the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors.

Barzani praised Erdoğan and Türkiye’s role in preserving peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination.

For his part, Erdoğan praised the role of President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Region as an important factor for peace and stability in the wider region, according to the KRG statement. Both sides also emphasized the importance of ending regional tensions and resolving disputes through peaceful means and dialogue.

The discussions additionally addressed ongoing talks among Iraqi political parties to form a new federal government. Both sides expressed hope that the next Iraqi cabinet would contribute to strengthening peace and stability in Iraq, serve all components fairly, and resolve disputes between Baghdad and Erbil in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution.

The peace process and the issue of PKK disarmament, per the KRG statement, were also among the key topics discussed, with both leaders stressing the importance of sustaining efforts to ensure the process reaches a successful conclusion.

The meeting comes amid heightened regional tensions and Iraq’s ongoing political transitional period, underscoring the importance of continued coordination between Erbil and Ankara on security, energy, economic cooperation, and regional diplomacy.

The talks also reflected the Kurdistan Region’s role as a key regional partner for Türkiye, particularly in efforts aimed at promoting stability, facilitating dialogue and supporting broader peace initiatives in both Iraq and the wider region.

Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region have maintained close political, economic, and security relations for decades, with cooperation spanning trade, energy, counterterrorism, transportation, and infrastructure development.

Türkiye remains one of the Kurdistan Region’s largest trading partners, while Turkish companies continue to play a significant role in construction, investment, and energy projects across the Region.

The strategic relationship between Erbil and Ankara has also centered on security coordination against terrorism, including ISIS militants, alongside broader efforts to preserve regional stability.

In recent years, both sides have repeatedly emphasized dialogue, economic integration, and diplomatic coordination as central pillars of their partnership.